Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Practicing Thursday

VanVleet (toe) participated in Thursday's practice, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.

While not official, it looks like VanVleet was a full participant in Thursday's practice after he missed Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves with a sprained toe. He should be ready to go for Friday's game against the Mavericks.

