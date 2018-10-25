Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Probable for Friday
VanVleet (toe) is probable for Friday's contest against the Mavericks, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
VanVleet missed Wednesday's game due to a toe sprain, but was able to go through Thursday's practice. He'll likely take the floor Friday, but look for more information following the Raptors' morning shootaround.
