Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Probable for Friday

VanVleet (toe) is probable for Friday's contest against the Mavericks, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

VanVleet missed Wednesday's game due to a toe sprain, but was able to go through Thursday's practice. He'll likely take the floor Friday, but look for more information following the Raptors' morning shootaround.

