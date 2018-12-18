Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Probable Wednesday

VanVleet (back) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against Indiana, Josh Lewenberg of TSN reports.

VanVleet was held out of Sunday's game against Denver due to a sore back, but he went through a full practice Tuesday and is on track to be back in the lineup Wednesday night. VanVleet has functioned as the Raptors' first guard off the bench for much of the season, but if Kyle Lowry -- questionable with a thigh injury -- remains out, VanVleet could be thrust into increased minutes.