Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Produces off bench yet again
Van Vleet finished with 15 points (5-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four assists, one steal and one rebound across 25 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 114-110 win over the Nuggets.
Van Vleet continued a strong run of bench scoring that's seen him finish in double figures in eight of his last nine games. He led all bench players in minutes again and continues to make the case for a more substantial role. Van Vleet's play has been a boon to the Raps this season, but his production is clearly capped by the presence of two All-Star guards in front of him on the depth chart.
