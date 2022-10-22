VanVleet produced 18 points (7-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt), seven rebounds, nine assists, one block and four steals in 38 minutes during Friday's 109-105 loss to the Nets.

The point guard came through with a big night, and the Toronto duo of VanVleet and Pascal Siakam arguably outplayed Brooklyn's superstar pairing of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, but the rest of the Nets' roster provided more support. VanVleet has been particularly active as a defender to kick off the campaign, racking up four steals in each of the Raptors' first two games.