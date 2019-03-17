Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Productive in return
VanVleet totaled 17 points (6-10 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four assists and one rebound over 31 minutes in the Raptors' loss to the Pistons on Sunday.
VanVleet returned to action following a 12-game layoff due to a thumb injury, and he led the bench in scoring. Jeremy Lin drew the start, but VanVleet played almost double his minutes (17) and thoroughly outproduced him. If Kyle Lowry (ankle) continues to miss time, VanVleet should supplant the floundering Lin in the starting lineup sooner than later.
More News
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Will play Sunday•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Upgraded to probable Sunday•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Considered questionable•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Could return in next three games•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Ahead of schedule•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Will have surgery, out five weeks•
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...