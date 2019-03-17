Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Productive in return

VanVleet totaled 17 points (6-10 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four assists and one rebound over 31 minutes in the Raptors' loss to the Pistons on Sunday.

VanVleet returned to action following a 12-game layoff due to a thumb injury, and he led the bench in scoring. Jeremy Lin drew the start, but VanVleet played almost double his minutes (17) and thoroughly outproduced him. If Kyle Lowry (ankle) continues to miss time, VanVleet should supplant the floundering Lin in the starting lineup sooner than later.