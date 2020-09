VanVleet notched 17 points (6-19 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, six assists and a steal in 45 minutes during Saturday's Game 4 win over the Celtics.

VanVleet scored only 11 points in Game 1 of the series, but he has topped the 15-point plateau in the last three contests of the series -- he has achieved that feat in six of his eight postseason games thus far. The combo guard is averaging 18.0 points, 6.8 assists and 4.5 boards in four games during the current series against Toronto.