Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Productive night in starting role

VanVleet totaled 23 points (9-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, four rebounds, and one steal in 33 minutes during Saturday's 124-101 victory over the Bulls.

VanVleet was in the starting lineup once again with Kawhi Leonard (personal) sitting another game out. Given the current state of the Eastern Conference, there is a chance Leonard misses almost all the remaining games for the Raptors. VanVleet has proven himself to have fringe standard league value even with Leonard on the court and so if you are holding onto him, he could be in for a strong finish to the season.