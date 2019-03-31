Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Productive night in starting role
VanVleet totaled 23 points (9-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, four rebounds, and one steal in 33 minutes during Saturday's 124-101 victory over the Bulls.
VanVleet was in the starting lineup once again with Kawhi Leonard (personal) sitting another game out. Given the current state of the Eastern Conference, there is a chance Leonard misses almost all the remaining games for the Raptors. VanVleet has proven himself to have fringe standard league value even with Leonard on the court and so if you are holding onto him, he could be in for a strong finish to the season.
More News
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.