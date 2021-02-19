VanVleet tallied 17 points (5-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight assists, five rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot across 40 minutes in Thursday's 110-96 win over the Bucks.

VanVleet converted just 33 percent of his shots in Thursday's win but generated a decent stat line nonetheless. His eight assists led the team, and the ball movement for Toronto was a key factor in the sweep of the Bucks, who have now lost five straight contests.