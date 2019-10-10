Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Puts up double-double in China

VanVleet had 10 points (2-7 FG, 1-4 3PT, 5-6 FT), 10 assists and two steals in Thursday's preseason game against the Rockets.

VanVleet was relatively quiet from the field, but he earned six trips to the free throw line in just 22 minutes of action. The Wichita State product has been starting alongside Norman Powell in the absence of Kyle Lowry (thumb), and at this point it's unclear which of the two will be the primary starter when the veteran returns.