Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Puts up solid line alongside Lowry

VanVleet finished Tuesday's 121-110 overtime loss to the Heat with 19 points (5-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six assists, three steals and one rebound in 43 minutes.

Poor shooting aside, VanVleet delivered another quality stat line even while shifting over to an off-ball role with Kyle Lowry (thumb) returning from an 11-game absence. While Lowry was out, VanVleet averaged a sterling 21.2 points, 7.5 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 3.0 triples per game, but the 25-year-old shouldn't be in store for too significant of a downturn now that Toronto has its top point guard back.