Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Questionable for Game 3

VanVleet (shoulder) is officially listed as questionable for Friday's Game 3 against the Wizards.

VanVleet was considered day-to-day ahead of Game 3, so this news from the team continues to support that notion. If he's unable to play, Delon Wright stands the most to gain.

