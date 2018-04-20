Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Questionable for Game 3
VanVleet (shoulder) is officially listed as questionable for Friday's Game 3 against the Wizards.
VanVleet was considered day-to-day ahead of Game 3, so this news from the team continues to support that notion. If he's unable to play, Delon Wright stands the most to gain.
