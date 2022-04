VanVleet (hip) is questionable for Monday's Game 5 against the 76ers, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.

VanVleet suffered a hip injury prior to halftime of Saturday's Game 4 win and didn't return. If the veteran point guard is unable to suit up for Toronto's win-or-go-home matchup, expect Scottie Barnes and Gary Trent to handle the majority of the backcourt duties.