VanVleet is questionable for Monday's game against the Knicks due to lower-back soreness, Vivek Jacob of the Raptors' official site reports.

VanVleet is nursing the injury after playing 26 minutes and producing just three points (1-9 FG, 1-6 3Pt), six rebounds and four assists in Saturday's 114-103 loss to the Hawks. If VanVleet can't go Monday, Malachi Flynn could be thrust into a bigger role in the Toronto backcourt, while players like Gary Trent, Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam could step into larger roles as facilitators.