VanVleet (personal) has been ruled questionable for Thursday's contest against the Pelicans, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
VanVleet got added late to the Raptors' injury report as the guard's dealing with a personal matter. Expect Gary Trent and Malachi Flynn to see extended minutes if VanVleet is unable to play Thursday.
