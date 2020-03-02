Play

Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Questionable for Tuesday

VanVleet (shoulder) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Suns.

VanVleet carried a similar tag into Sunday's game against the Nuggets but ultimately sat out for a second straight game due to a sore left shoulder. Look for his status to clear up closer to tipoff Tuesday; Norman Powell would likely benefit from increased run if VanVleet is forced to miss another game.

