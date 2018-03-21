Play

Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Questionable for Wednesday

VanVleet (hand) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers, Rick Noland of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

VanVleet has missed two consecutive games with a bruised right hand, but it appears he'll attempt to go through pregame warmups Wednesday before a final decision is made on his availability. Look for another update to be provided just before tip-off and if does sit out again, Delon Wright would be in line for more playing time off the bench.

