Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Questionable for Wednesday
VanVleet (hand) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers, Rick Noland of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
VanVleet has missed two consecutive games with a bruised right hand, but it appears he'll attempt to go through pregame warmups Wednesday before a final decision is made on his availability. Look for another update to be provided just before tip-off and if does sit out again, Delon Wright would be in line for more playing time off the bench.
More News
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Ruled out Tuesday•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Questionable Tuesday vs. Magic•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Considered day-to-day•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Out Sunday with bruised hand•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Drops 14 off bench Friday•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Collects 15 points Tuesday•
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...