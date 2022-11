VanVleet (back) is questionable for Wednesday's matchup against the Spurs, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.

VanVleet missed Monday's contest against the Hawks due to low-back soreness and may be sidelined for a second consecutive contest Wednesday. If the point guard is sidelined again, expect Christian Koloko, who played a season-high 21 minutes during Toronto's win over Atlanta, to draw another start.