VanVleet (back) is questionable for Friday's game against the Suns, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.

VanVleet was unavailable Thursday against the Grizzlies due to back spasms, but he'll have a chance to return for the second half of the back-to-back set. If he remains out, Gary Trent and Malachi Flynn should continue to see plenty of run in Toronto's backcourt.