Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Questionable Friday
VanVleet (knee) will be a game-time decision for Friday's game against Washington.
VanVleet has missed the last five matchups due to a right knee injury. He'll need to prove his health during pregame shootaround to gain clearance to play.
