VanVleet is questionable for Monday's game against the Hawks due to lower back stiffness, Vivek Jacob of the Raptors' official site reports.

VanVleet has yet to miss a game this season, but he could be sidelined against Atlanta after being added to the injury report Monday. If VanVleet ends up sitting out due to the back issue, Malachi Flynn and Dalano Banton would be candidates for increased minutes in Toronto's backcourt.