Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Questionable Monday

VanVleet (knee) is considered questionable for Monday's tilt with Chicago.

VanVleet was forced to exit Sunday's game against the 76ers after suffering a right knee bruise. The fact he hasn't yet been ruled out is encouraging, though there's still a good chance that coach Nick Nurse opts for caution and gives VanVleet the night off. In that event, Norman Powell and Terence Davis would be in line for increased minutes.