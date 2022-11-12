VanVleet is questionable to play in Saturday's game versus the Pacers due to illness, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

Van Vleet is averaging 26.0 points, 5.5 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 34.3 minutes over his last four games. Malachi Flynn should be in line for extended minutes at point guard if VanVleet can't go Saturday.