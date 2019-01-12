Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Questionable Sunday
VanVleet (thigh) is questionable for Sunday's tilt with the Wizards, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.
VanVleet appears to have suffered a bruised thigh during Friday's game against Brooklyn. If he can't go, look for Delon Wright and Jordan Loyd to get a boost in minutes.
