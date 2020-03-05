Play

Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Questionable Thursday

VanVleet (shoulder) is questionable for Thursday's game versus the Warriors, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

VanVleet has missed the last three games with the left shoulder issue, but he may be able to retake the court Thursday. Norman Poweel figures to see increased run should VanVleet's absence continue.

