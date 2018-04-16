Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Questionable Tuesday for Game 2

VanVleet (shoulder) is officially listed as questionable for Game 2 against the Wizards on Tuesday, Zach Rosen of WashingtonWizards.com reports.

After being held out of Game 1 with some discomfort in his shoulder, VanVleet was seen going through 5-on-0 work during Sunday's practice, which seems to indicate the backup point guard was ramping up his activity in anticipation of a return. However, the Raptors will now wait until after Tuesday's morning shootaround to make a final decision on VanVleet's availability, so look out for another update after that session. If VanVleet were to miss a second straight playoff game, Delon Wright would likely be in line for added minutes and usage off the bench.