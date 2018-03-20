Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Questionable Tuesday vs. Magic

VanVleet (hand) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Magic.

The Raptors called the point guard as day-to-day shortly after he was ruled out ahead of Sunday's loss to the Thunder, so the questionable designation more or less aligns with that label. Expect the team to provide an update on VanVleet's condition following morning shootaround, as well as a decision on his availability for Tuesday's contest. VanVleet's absence Sunday resulted in an expanded role for fellow reserve guard Delon Wright, who tallied 15 points (6-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists, two rebounds and two steals in a losing effort.