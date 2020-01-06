Play

Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Questionable Tuesday

VanVleet was unable to practice Monday due to a hamstring issue, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

The specifics of VanVleet's injury remains a bit unclear, though it's been determined that he's battling a hamstring issue. If he's ultimately held out, Terence Davis and Patrick McCaw would be in line for expanded roles.

