Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Questionable Tuesday
VanVleet was unable to practice Monday due to a hamstring issue, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
The specifics of VanVleet's injury remains a bit unclear, though it's been determined that he's battling a hamstring issue. If he's ultimately held out, Terence Davis and Patrick McCaw would be in line for expanded roles.
