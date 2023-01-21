VanVleet is questionable for Saturday's game against the Celtics due to right rib soreness, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

VanVleet is coming off an impressive three-game stretch with averages of 32.3 points, 8.3 assists, 5.0 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks with just 1.3 turnovers across 39.3 minutes. However, he may miss his first game since Dec. 30. If he sits out, more minutes could be in store for Malachi Flynn, especially since Dalano Banton (hip) has already been ruled out.