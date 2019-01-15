Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Questionable vs. Celtics

VanVleet (thigh) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Celtics, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

VanVleet was held out of Sunday's game against the Wizards after suffering a bruised thigh Friday, and his status remains up in the air. If VanVleet is unable to give it a go Wednesday, Delon Wright would operate as the backup point guard again for Toronto.

