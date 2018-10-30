Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Questionable vs. Sixers
VanVleet (toe) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the 76ers, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
VanVleet has missed the last three games while nursing a toe injury, and he will likely end up being a game-time decision yet again Tuesday night. Delon Wright and Lorenzo Brown split the backup point guard minutes Monday against the Bucks and would likely do the same Tuesday should VanVleet be ruled out again.
More News
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...