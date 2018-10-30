Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Questionable vs. Sixers

VanVleet (toe) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the 76ers, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

VanVleet has missed the last three games while nursing a toe injury, and he will likely end up being a game-time decision yet again Tuesday night. Delon Wright and Lorenzo Brown split the backup point guard minutes Monday against the Bucks and would likely do the same Tuesday should VanVleet be ruled out again.