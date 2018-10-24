Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Questionable with turf toe

VanVleet is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves due to turf toe, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

It's not immediately clear when VanVleet picked up the injury, but it's giving him enough discomfort to put his status into question Wednesday. If he's ruled out, Delon Wright would likely see extra run.

