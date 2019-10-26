Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Quiet in loss to Boston

VanVleet had eight points (2-11 FG, 2-5 3PT, 2-2 FT), six assists and five rebounds in Friday's loss to the Celtics.

VanVleet came out firing with a huge game on opening night, but he followed up with a less-impressive showing Friday. While he struggled from the floor and committed four turnovers, the good news, from a fantasy perspective, is VanVleet played a team-high 42 minutes.