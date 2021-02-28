VanVleet and the Raptors won't play the Bulls on Sunday after the game was postponed due to positive COVID-19 test results and ongoing contact tracing among Toronto players and staff, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Toronto previously played Friday against Houston without head coach Nick Nurse and five of his assistants due to the NBA's health and safety protocols, but Pascal Siakam was the only player placed in the protocol at that time. Charania's latest report indicates that the Raptors wouldn't have the minimum eight players available for Sunday's game, so more members of the roster look destined to join Siakam in the protocol. The Raptors are next scheduled to play Tuesday against the Pistons, but that contest suddenly looks to be in jeopardy.