VanVleet and the Raptors have come to terms on a four-year, $85 million deal, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

There were some rumors about other suitors for VanVleet, but the general expectation was that he and the Raptors would come to some sort of an agreement. He was an essential piece during the team's championship run in 2019 and made an even bigger leap last season. He averaged career highs across the board in 2019-20 to the tune of 17.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 1.9 steals and 2.7 triples on 39.0 percent shooting from beyond the arc across 35.7 minutes per game.