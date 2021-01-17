VanVleet had 15 points (4-16 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 assists, seven rebounds and one block in a 116-113 win Saturday against the Hornets.

VanVleet only needed nine minutes in the second quarter to reach 10 points. However, he mostly struggled to make shots and instead supplied value with assists. VanVleet shot 27.8 percent but averaged 9.0 assists across back-to-back games against the Hornets.