Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Remains in starting lineup
VanVleet is starting Sunday against Indiana at shooting guard, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
VanVleet will remain with the first unit for now even after the return of Kyle Lowry from a back injury, although VanVleet is expected to head back to the bench Tuesday when Kawhi Leonard (rest) re-joins the starting five. VanVleet has been more than adequate for the Raptors as a fill-in point guard, (12.4 points, 4.0 boards and 4.8 rebounds over the last five games), but his minutes will decrease following Sunday's tilt.
More News
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Ties season scoring high•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Scores 11 points Friday•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Returns to game•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Goes to locker room after hard fall•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Efficient from downtown in start•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Back to starting Wednesday•
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...