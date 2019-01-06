Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Remains in starting lineup

VanVleet is starting Sunday against Indiana at shooting guard, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

VanVleet will remain with the first unit for now even after the return of Kyle Lowry from a back injury, although VanVleet is expected to head back to the bench Tuesday when Kawhi Leonard (rest) re-joins the starting five. VanVleet has been more than adequate for the Raptors as a fill-in point guard, (12.4 points, 4.0 boards and 4.8 rebounds over the last five games), but his minutes will decrease following Sunday's tilt.