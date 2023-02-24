VanVleet (personal) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Pistons.

VanVleet has been tending to a personal matter recently, and he'll miss a second consecutive game after being excused from Friday's practice session. The Raptors play again Sunday against Cleveland, and it's unclear whether the 28-year-old will be able to play in the second half of the back-to-back set. Jeff Dowtin should continue to see increased run in VanVleet's absence.