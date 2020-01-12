Play

Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Remains out Sunday

VanVleet (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Spurs.

The Raptors indicated throughout the week VanVleet could be facing an extended absence, so it's no real surprise to see he'll be unavailable Sunday. The Raptors are at least getting healthier elsewhere, with Norman Powell (shoulder) returning from an 11-game absence.

