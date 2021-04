VanVleet (hip) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Hawks.

The 27-year-old will be sidelined for the sixth straight game as he continues to nurse a strained left hip flexor. VanVleet will still have to serve a one-game suspension once clear of the injury report, so he can be ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Spurs, too. Gary Trent should continue to handle a larger role for the Raptors alongside Kyle Lowry for the duration of VanVleet's absence.