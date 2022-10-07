VanVleet (rest) will miss Friday's exhibition against the Rockets, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
VanVleet will get a night off after appearing in each of the first two preseason games. The Raptors face off with the Bulls on Sunday, likely with VanVleet running the point.
