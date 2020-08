VanVleet was ruled out for Friday's final seeding game against Denver for rest,

Kyle Lowry and Pascal Siakam will also rest Friday, with the Raptors content heading in to the first round playoff series against Brooklyn. VanVleet will finish the regular season averaging 17.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.9 steals in 35.7 minutes. Terence Davis, Norman Powell and Matt Thomas should handle the bulk of the backcourt work in the season finale.