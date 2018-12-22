Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Returning to bench

VanVleet will come off the bench Saturday against the 76ers, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

With Kyle Lowry (thigh) and Danny Green (knee) back, VanVleet will return to his usual bench role. In that role, he's averaged 8.7 points, 4.0 assists, 2.1 rebounds and 1.0 steal in 22.7 minutes.

