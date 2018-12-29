Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Returns to game
VanVleet (shoulder) checked back into Friday's game against Orlando after briefly heading to the locker room, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
VanVleet took a hard fall on what appeared to be his right shoulder, but he's evidently good to go after being examined by Toronto's training staff in the locker room.
