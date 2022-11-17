VanVleet is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Heat.
VanVleet returns to the lineup after missing the last two games with a non-COVID illness. The Raptors will run a small-ball lineup Wednesday with Pascal Siakam (groin) and Precious Achiuwa (ankle) out.
