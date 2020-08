VanVleet had just 11 points (3-16 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 3-4 FT) in Sunday's Game 1 loss to Boston.

While VanVleet was a major factor in the Raptors' struggles from beyond the arc (10-40 3Pt as a team), he did bail fantasy players out with eight assists, four rebounds, and a game-high six steals in 38 minutes of action.