VanVleet ended with 10 points (4-14 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, six assists and one steal in 41 minutes during Friday's 114-105 loss to the Nets.

VanVleet couldn't find his shot from the field, particularly from range in this one. Three-point shooting been a problem over the last two games for VanVleet, who connected on just one of his 14 attempts between the contests, but it's not something to panic about yet. However, it will be worth monitoring to see if it becomes a trend, which would be a bit more worrisome from a fantasy standpoint.