Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Ruled out for Game 3

VanVleet (shoulder) is out for Friday's Game 3 against the Wizards, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

VanVleet was considered questionable coming into the contest, but is apparently experiencing too much pain to play after seeing just three minutes during Game 2. As a result, Delon Wright should continue seeing extra run.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories