Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Ruled out for Game 3
VanVleet (shoulder) is out for Friday's Game 3 against the Wizards, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.
VanVleet was considered questionable coming into the contest, but is apparently experiencing too much pain to play after seeing just three minutes during Game 2. As a result, Delon Wright should continue seeing extra run.
More News
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Questionable for Game 3•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Listed as day-to-day•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Cleared to play Tuesday•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Will be game-time call•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Downgraded to doubtful for Game 2•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Questionable Tuesday for Game 2•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....