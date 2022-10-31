VanVleet (back) is out for Monday's contest against the Hawks, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.

VanVleet will officially miss his first game of the season as he tends to a lower back injury. Malachi Flynn emerges as a candidate to see increased usage, while additional playmaking opportunities should be available for both Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam. VanVleet's next chance to return to the court comes Wednesday in San Antonio.