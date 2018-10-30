Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Ruled out Monday
VanVleet will not play Monday against the Bucks, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
VanVleet will miss his third consecutive game as he continues to deal with a toe injury. Delon Wright will be active, so he should see the bulk of the backup point guard minutes. The Raptors will play again on Tuesday, and he should be considered questionable for that contest at this time.
